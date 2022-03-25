Interest Survey for 3-Year-Olds Program

Do you have a child that will be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1?
If so, please complete the Kent County Public Schools 3-year-old Program Interest Survey.
This information will help determine the need for expanding our current early childhood program offerings.
Go to https://forms.gle/cNMD94WKLgdgoa3e9 to complete the online interest survey.
