March 25, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

Interest Survey for 3-Year-Olds Program

by Leave a Comment

Do you have a child that will be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1?

If so, please complete the Kent County Public Schools 3-year-old Program Interest Survey.

This information will help determine the need for expanding our current early childhood program offerings.

Go to https://forms.gle/cNMD94WKLgdgoa3e9 to complete the online interest survey.

