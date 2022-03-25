Chestertown’s Earth Day Festival Set for April 23

Celebrate our planet on Saturday, April 23rd at the 12th annual Chestertown Earth Day Festival, 9am to 1pm in Fountain Park. This family friendly event features a Community Trash Walk, electric vehicle car display, free paper shredding, free recycling of batteries, #5 plastics, fluorescent bulbs, a guess the bale weight contest, and educational and information booths promoting stewardship.

The popular Community Trash/Recycle Walk returns this year. Assist in keeping our community beautiful and learn about what we may recycle instead of adding to the landfill. We welcome everyone to participate, families, friends, neighbors! We will provide gloves and bags, Free seeds, and limited seedlings to all who take part in the trash/recycle walk.

From 9 am to 11am, Chesapeake Investment Services is offering free paper shredding. The truck will be at the corner of Calvert and Spring Streets. Plus, recycle your batteries, CFL and fluorescent bulbs and #5 plastics at the Chestertown Environmental Committeebooth with Jon Hanley.

Infinity Recycling returns with their “guess the weight” bales of crushed cans, plastic bottles, and paper. Gift certificates will be awarded to those guessing the closest weight. Interested in composting? They will have backyard composters for sale.

Contemplating a hybrid or all electric vehicle? There will be a variety of locally owned models on display, including Tesla, Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Kia. Charge your car at home, or at one of Chestertown’s 4 charging locations, with 3 more coming online soon.

The event is hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and the Town of Chestertown, Sponsors include Chesapeake Investment Advisors, the Electric Vehicle Institute of Maryland, Infinity Recycling, LaMotte Company, ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society.

For more information, please call Jon at 410 708 8951 or Andy at 443 480 1987.