Ask Irma: How to Say Goodbye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the greatest challenges of life is when one needs to say goodbye to a loved one facing a terminal illness. Be it cancer or some other dreaded diagnosis, these patients, along with their family and friends, are sometimes given an significant advanced warning that they should put one’s affairs in order with each other. But how?

While there seems to be significant progress in helping those with these grave conditions, many of that person’s extended circle still might struggle mightily with how to best express their love and support during this challenge time.

As part of our regular series Ask Irma, we ask Irma Toce, the CEO of Londonderry on the Tred Avon retirement community, to give us her thoughts on how all of us can navigate these delicate conversations.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry please go here.