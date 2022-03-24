UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown on the Way to AFHS Designation

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown team members are shown with the banner announcing the hospital’s success in achieving the first level of Age-Friendly Health System (AFHS) designation. This achievement required a detailed application documenting how hospital care protocols adhere to the “4Ms” (What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility). Achieving full Level 2 AFHS designation will help the Chestertown hospital continue to offer high-quality, efficient, appropriate and compassionate care close to home for residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.