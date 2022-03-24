UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown on the Way to AFHS Designation

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown team members are shown with the banner announcing the hospital’s success in achieving the first level of Age-Friendly Health System (AFHS) designation. This achievement required a detailed application documenting how hospital care protocols adhere to the “4Ms” (What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility). Achieving full Level 2 AFHS designation will help the Chestertown hospital continue to offer high-quality, efficient, appropriate and compassionate care close to home for residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.