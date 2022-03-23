Wye River Upper School Appoints Robyn Green to Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School welcomes Robyn Green of Annapolis as a new trustee.

Green received a B.A. from Howard University, a Masters of Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University and a Masters of Secondary Education from Ball State University. She is currently employed as the Director of the Naval Academy Primary School, where she also previously worked as a Special Education Lead Teacher. She has served as the Assistant Principal at a public middle school in North Carolina and in various teaching roles. Green currently resides in Annapolis with her husband and children.

Alexa Seip, Chair of the Board of Trustees, says that “Green will be a gift to the WRUS Board of Trustees.”

“She is an accomplished, dedicated educator who understands the school’s student population. She will bring her perspectives as an educator, a parent of children with learning differences and a strong community member of the Western Shore,” says Seip.

Welcome, Robyn!

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students who learn differently. Wye River is located in Centreville, MD, approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, please contact Tracie Spence at 443-262-8292 or at traciespence@wyeriverupperschool.org.