Old Wye Mill Offers Volunteer Opportunities

Old Wye Mill has announced a comprehensive training program for Docents and Millers. These positions give volunteers opportunities to learn about the history of mills and milling on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and interact with the public in one of Maryland’s most remarkable places: the historic grist mill is the oldest continuously operated water-powered mill in America, and Maryland’s oldest continuously operating business.

The training program consists of a virtual speaker series plus hands-on workshops in March and April. Three speakers will present perspectives on different historical eras and themes related to the Mill. Old Wye Mill’s experienced Millers and Docents will demonstrate how to turn wheat, corn and buckwheat into flour, meal, and other products, and how to present this history to the public. Workshops on how to engage the public effectively will conclude the formal part of the training; volunteers will then get on-the-job training under an experienced mentor for at least the first month.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Mill,” said John G. Nizer, president of the OWM Board, “While they enjoy spending time at the Mill, they provide a crucial public service, sharing the fascinating stories of American history with visitors and inspiring our youth.”

Volunteers commit to at least one 4-hour shift per month. The visitor engagement workshop will take place on a Saturday morning in April (tentatively scheduled for 4/9).

The virtual speaker sessions will take place on Thursday evenings, March 24 and 31 and April 7. Three speakers are featured this year. First, On March 24, Sherri Marsh Johns will discuss the Lloyd/Bennett/Hemsley family who owned Old Wye Mill during the 18th century, as well as many important historic plantations nearby. On March 31, John Draper, a farmer and agronomist in Ruthsburg, Maryland, will talk about local grain agriculture. Finally, on April 7, Steve Childers will present a talk about Oliver Evans, the pioneering inventor and engineer who transformed milling and indeed American industry in the early 19th century.

Please visit https://www.oldwyemill.org/volunteer for more information, or contact Old Wye Mill Administrator Brenda Davis by telephone at 410-827-3850 or by email info@oldwyemill.org

Old Wye Mill is open to the public April 30 through October 31, Wed – Sat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment at other times.

These programs are made possible by a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, with Maryland State funds, through the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. The contents do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.