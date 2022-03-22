Old Wye Mill Presents Speakers

Explore history through a virtual Speaker Series just announced by Old Wye Mill. The historic grist mill, located in both Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties, is the oldest continuously operated water-powered mill in America, and Maryland’s oldest continuously operating business.

Starting on March 24, three experts will present perspectives on historical eras and themes related to the Mill. The talks, livestreamed on Zoom, will take place at 7:30 on Thursday evenings. Each talk will last about 45 minutes, with time for questions from participants.

Three virtual speaker sessions are featured this year. On March 24, preservationist and historian Sherri Marsh Johns will discuss the Lloyd/Bennett/Hemsley family who owned Old Wye Mill during the 18th century, as well as many important historic plantations nearby. On March 31, John Draper, a farmer and agronomist in Ruthsburg, Maryland, will talk about local grain agriculture. Finally, on April 7, Steve Childers, a specialist in historic mills, will present a talk about Oliver Evans, the pioneering inventor and engineer who transformed milling and indeed American industry in the early 19th century.

Please save the date for the Mill’s Opening Day, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Old Wye Mill is located at 900 Wye Mills Road (Route 662), in the town of Wye Mills.

The Spring Speaker Series is also an opportunity for new volunteers, docents (historical interpreters), and millers to join the Old Wye Mill family. Please visit oldwyemill.org for more information, or contact Old Wye Mill Administrator Brenda Davis by telephone at 410-827-3850 or by email [info@oldwyemill.org]

This program is made possible by a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, with Maryland State funds, through the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. The contents do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

Use this link to register for the Spring Speaker Series: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/old-wyemill-32844582883