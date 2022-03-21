Letter to Editor: Mizeur has the Eastern Shore’s Support

Dave Harden’s open letter of March 14 in the Spy only underscores how well Heather Mizeur can represent the Eastern Shore in Congress. While Harden picks a fight over who was born and raised in which jurisdiction, it is Mizeur, not Harden, who has dedicated her adult life to fighting for health care for uninsured children, working for paid sick leave and pushing for a $15 minimum wage.

While Harden was born on the Eastern Shore and spent his formative years here, he spent his adult life overseas as a foreign diplomat. He has impressive experience in remote conflict situations, but no legislative experience at home. Mizeur, on the other hand, has spent the last 25 years engaged in our bread and butter issues.

Since she moved to Chestertown over 8 years ago to continue her family’s farming tradition, Mizeur has developed deep ties to her community and the rest of the Eastern Shore. We need someone with political experience to represent us in Congress. I had the privilege of hearing Heather speak when she was a Delegate. I remember thinking “If we only had someone like her to represent the Eastern Shore.” Now we have that chance.

In his letter, Harden complains about all the Democratic leaders from across Maryland who have endorsed Mizeur. Perhaps he is jealous? Harden appears to have only one endorsement from the Eastern Shore while Heather has many. Here is a list of just a few:

Wayne Gilchrist, former District One Representative

Todd Nock, Pocomoke City Council Member

Megan Cook, Easton Town Council President

Meghan Efland, Chestertown Councilmember

Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver, Chestertown Councilmember

Thomas Herz Jr., Chestertown Councilmember

Josh Nordstrom, Worcester County Commissioner

Bill McCain, Wicomico County Councilmember

Andre Johnson, Harford County Councilmember

Andrea Blake, Salisbury City Council

Michelle Gregory, Salisbury City Council

Nivek Johnson, Kent County Board of Education

Francoise Sullivan, Kent County Board of Education

Chris Cerino, former mayor of Chestertown

Jeff Powell, former Dorchester County Commissioner

David Dunmyer, former Queen Anne’s County Commissioner

Bob Hardy, former Centerville Town Councilmember

(Please go to: Endorsements – Heather Mizeur to see more of Mizeur’s endorsements.)

Dave Harden is wrong. Heather Mizeur has chosen the Eastern Shore to be her home. She is our friend, and we embrace her.

Susan Olsen

Cambridge