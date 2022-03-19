<--
MENU

Sections

More

March 19, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Delmarva Review Top Story

Delmarva Review: Pelicans by Shirley Hilton

by Leave a Comment

Share

Author’s Note: “Sometimes when I sit quietly and pay attention, the story tells itself. Watching the pelicans, I began to contemplate the way life balances itself out: sometimes together, sometimes alone. We need both. I recently returned to the spot that inspired this poem. There’s a little restaurant there now. I ordered fish tacos in honor of the pelicans. They are still doing cartwheels. And so am I.”

Pelicans

Today at sunset
on a block of stone
once used to step up
from the beach to the terrace

of this abandoned restaurant
alone again
I watch a pair of pelicans
bomb for fish.

Wings spread like freedom
grace and courage in unison
they glide above the roil
where the waves break

single-minded in their pursuit
until one dives with abandon
in a breakneck cartwheel flop.
How reckless hunger makes us!

His neck stretched long in triumph
throat bulging, he swallows his prey
wholly forgets his mate left bobbing
disappearing behind a crest of wave.

Now the orange horizon hosts a half sun
fluorescent in its descent and I step up
into the abandoned space, arms spread
wide, contemplating cartwheels.

Shirley Hilton’s writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Rattle, Briefly Write, Backchannels, and The Edison Literary Review, among others. Her poems “Dance” and “Maria Arena” were set to music by jazz musician Ryan Middagh. Writing from Iowa, she is a personal coach and blogs about work and life at: shirleyhilton.com. She is currently completing her first novel.

Delmarva Review is a nonprofit literary journal publishing the best of new poetry and prose selected from thousands of submissions annually. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions, sales, and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: DelmarvaReview.org.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *