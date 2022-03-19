Delmarva Review: Pelicans by Shirley Hilton

Author’s Note: “Sometimes when I sit quietly and pay attention, the story tells itself. Watching the pelicans, I began to contemplate the way life balances itself out: sometimes together, sometimes alone. We need both. I recently returned to the spot that inspired this poem. There’s a little restaurant there now. I ordered fish tacos in honor of the pelicans. They are still doing cartwheels. And so am I.”

Pelicans

Today at sunset

on a block of stone

once used to step up

from the beach to the terrace

of this abandoned restaurant

alone again

I watch a pair of pelicans

bomb for fish.

Wings spread like freedom

grace and courage in unison

they glide above the roil

where the waves break

single-minded in their pursuit

until one dives with abandon

in a breakneck cartwheel flop.

How reckless hunger makes us!

His neck stretched long in triumph

throat bulging, he swallows his prey

wholly forgets his mate left bobbing

disappearing behind a crest of wave.

Now the orange horizon hosts a half sun

fluorescent in its descent and I step up

into the abandoned space, arms spread

wide, contemplating cartwheels.

♦

Shirley Hilton’s writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Rattle, Briefly Write, Backchannels, and The Edison Literary Review, among others. Her poems “Dance” and “Maria Arena” were set to music by jazz musician Ryan Middagh. Writing from Iowa, she is a personal coach and blogs about work and life at: shirleyhilton.com. She is currently completing her first novel.

