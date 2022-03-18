Kent County Commissioners Appoint Charles R. Athey to the Economic and Tourism Development Commission

The Kent County Commissioners are pleased to announce the appointment of Charles R. Athey to the Economic and Tourism Development Commission. Mr. Athey was appointed on January 25, 2022, to fill an unexpired term.

Charlie is General Counsel & Compliance Manager at The Dixon Group, Inc. He engaged in the private practice of law for ten years before joining The Dixon Group, and is licensed to practice in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. He is a 2001 graduate of Washington College, holds a J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Baltimore, and an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Charlie has a history of service to the community, having served on the boards of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Sultana Education Foundation, Garfield Center for the Arts, Chester River Health Foundation, Washington College Alumni Association, and Shared Opportunity Service, Inc. Charlie has been a resident of Kent County for most of his life, and currently resides in Chestertown with his wife, Monica. He is excited to join the members of the Economic and Tourism Development Commission to promote Kent County as an ideal place to live, work and play.

Mr. Athey’s experience and current role with The Dixon Group provide firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities of several industry sectors that are very important to Kent County’s Economy. The Economic and Tourism Development Commission unanimously agreed to recommend the appointment of Mr. Athey to the County Commissioners.

About Kent County, Maryland

Kent County, founded in 1642, is located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland directly east of Baltimore and is bounded by the Sassafras and Chester Rivers, the State of Delaware, and the Chesapeake Bay. The county is located within 90 minutes of three international airports and three major seaports. Route 301 provides a major north-south artery for commercial transportation, linking Maryland to Delaware and making the area a perfect location for warehouse and distribution operations. For more information, visit www.kentcounty.com