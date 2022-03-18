Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival Announces Musical Acts

The 10th Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, hosted at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is approaching fast, with hours set for 10am–5pm Saturday, April 2, and 10am–4pm Sunday, April 3. All tickets are valid for admission on both days.

In addition to nearly 90 artisans featuring coastal and sea-glass related jewelry, home décor, art, and more, the festival also includes two days’ worth of live music. Drawing from the Americana tradition and keeping a roots rock sensibility, Naked Blue has become a mainstay on the singer-songwriter/pop scene and can be seen under CBMM’s Tolchester Beach Bandstand from 1:30–4:30pm Saturday, April 2. Under the Bandstand from 1–3:30pm on Sunday, April 3, will be Nelly’s Echo, a singer/songwriter featured on a previous season of NBC’s The Voice who describes his music as “storytelling with groove” or “folk with soul.”

Other musical acts that can be seen throughout the two-day festival include Dave Hawkins, Anna Burgess, Chris Sacks, and Joe Hickey. On both Saturday and Sunday in CBMM’s Small Boat Shed, sea glass experts will also be available for shared identification. Mary McCarthy, director of The Beachcombing Center, will be available on both days while Richard LaMotte, author of Pure Sea Glass, will be available Saturday only.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including beer, wine, and cocktails. Vendor information and more about the festival can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

The two-day festival ticket is set at $18 for adults; $15 for seniors (65+), college students, and retired military with ID; $6 for children 6–17, CBMM members, and active military (with ID). Advanced admission tickets can be purchased online at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival, with tickets also sold at CBMM the day of the event. No single-day tickets will be sold.

Additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running throughout the day.