Delmarva Review: Old Woman Walking by Katherine J. Williams

Author’s Note: “Keenly aware of the transient beauty along the dirt roads in County Claire, Ireland, I began this poem as a way to notice, savor, and hold these precious images close. But I ask: Am I paying attention? Will I remember? And after writing the poem I wonder: What is memory when I am no longer here to remember?”

Old Woman Walking

Remember this fine mist that forms a scrim

between the hills that lead to the vast

flat white that hides the neighboring sea.

Remember the comfort of the ordered stones

that cradle this one-lane road—each a headstone

for the nameless hands that hauled and split

and arranged them into balance.

Never forget how spiderwebs appear and appear

the closer you lean in, till the whole wall shimmers

with glistening silk, and fragile hammocks

hang from rock to rock and sparkle,

even beneath this shrouded sun.

Will you remember the insistent

gravitational force that pulls you away from the wall,

across the path, past the chuckling birds that lace their way

through blackthorn, past even the blazing campanula,

to a small protected field where two cows lie in ruminant silence,

their calves leaning against them?

⧫

Katherine J. Williams, associate professor emerita at George Washington University, is an art therapist/clinical psychologist. Her book Still Life will be out in October. Her poems have been published in journals and anthologies including Poet Lore, The Northern Virginia Review, 3rd Wednesday, Voices, Passager, The Poet’s Cookbook, The Widows Handbook, and the anthology How to Love the World, Poems of Gratitude and Hope, edited by James Crews. Her poetry has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize.

