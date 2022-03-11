Talbot Boys Monument to be Moved to Virginia Starting Sunday

Talbot County announced today that on Sunday, March 13, 2022, work will begin on the removal and relocation of the Talbot Boys Monument from the Talbot County Courthouse Green in Easton, Maryland to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia under the custody, care, and control of Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Inc., a Virginia non-profit corporation, in accordance with an Administrative Resolution adopted by a majority of the Talbot County Council on September 14, 2021.

The designated contractor is prepared to ensure a safe transition of the Monument. Crews will begin preparing the Courthouse Green on Sunday, March 13th for the Monument’s removal from the property on Monday, March 14th. The removal work is expected to take one day; however, additional work days may be needed, as instructions remain clear to the contractor that the Monument’s safety is paramount.

To ensure the safety of the public and accommodate work equipment, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Easton Police Department, will limit access to the Courthouse Green and restrict some parking until the work is completed.