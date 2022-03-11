Letter to Editor: Episcopal Diocese of Easton Suspends Services March 15 to March 22

I am informing the community that the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, Santosh K. Marray, has issued the following directive:

"I am directing all in-person church worship to be suspended in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton for Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 (FROM Sunday, March 15 THROUGH Sunday, March 22, including the Third and Fourth Sundays of Lent). We will reassess the situation and hopefully resume public worship Sunday, March 29. We commit to notify everyone promptly by the end of next week if there is an extension to this directive."

Speaking for my own parish, we will honor the bishop’s directive, and will not be holding Sunday worship at least through March 22. Weekday events will be approached on a case-by-case basis, and we will post updates on our website and/or facebook as appropriate.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if I may provide any additional information.

Mark Hansen

Lay Pastor

St. Clement’s Episcopal Church

Massey