Mid-Shore Arts: Working in the World of Sea Glass with Linda Starling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For many, including the Spy, an appreciation of the remarkable beauty of sea glass comes late in life. Those fragments of glass that wind up on beaches around the world, with their extraordinary history of being part of jars and vases in a past life, and then tossed and turned by the sea for perhaps centuries.

For artist Linda Starling, the discovery of sea glass took place when she and her husband, Mike, purchased a second home on Hopper’s Island. As she walked the shoreline of that remote part of the Chesapeake, she discovered to her delight the sea glass found just outside her door. Very quickly, she brought those findings into her jewelry work, and it remains to this day the material she loves the most.

The Spy talked to Linda at the Main Street Gallery to chat about her artwork and her passion for sea glass last week in Cambridge.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Linda’s work please go here.