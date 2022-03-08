Letter to Editor: It is Time to Replace Kent County Middle School

The Kent County School Board hosted the County Commissioners at the Middle School on Tuesday to discuss the future on the Middle School. I was thoroughly impressed with the professionalism of President Joe Goetz and the other members. The meeting started on time, the agenda outlined goals, educational themes, the scope of the school, grade structure options and general stakeholder concerns. Every School Board Member was prepared and well versed on the issue. The discussion was finished in 90 minutes.

Dr. Couch was enthusiastic about the providing students with a new, improved and welcoming environment and entertained all options with thoughtful comments. It was clear that her top priority was the education and welfare of our students.

The consultant hired to guide the community in this big endeavor is a gem. Dr. Lever is the former director of the IAC for public school construction and has worked with other counties on the Shore to build new schools. He has a vision for a state of the art facility for the community as well as our children. And he is very approachable.

After touring the building, it was clear to me that It is past time to replace the Middle School which was built in 1949 as a High School. Schools have a 30 to 50 year life span and our 72 year old school is showing its old age. The roof and HVAC need to be replaced, the circulation pattern is poor, many rooms have no natural light and are too small.

While our Middle School is outdated and in poor repair, our teachers get high marks. During our tour, I could see why parents rave about how much their children love their teachers at the Middle School. Making the best of dark rooms and ancient furniture, our teachers have decorated the ceiling with artwork by students commemorating the Civil Rights movement, challenging writing assignments were evident and reminders to be positive and kind were everywhere.

Every other county in the state has built one or more new schools for their children. It is time for Kent County to look forward and prepare the next generation for the future in a new school that has flexibility and technology and air circulation to provide the very best for our students. Everyone should be part of this exciting process. Keep a look out for future meetings and support our School Board, staff and students realize the vision of a bright, welcoming, state of the art school.

Judy Gifford

Kennedyville