Rock Hall Plant Sale and Garden Tour

Annual Plant Sale presented by the Garden Club of Rock Hall will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 8am-2pm.

A variety of native plants potted and ready for your garden; come early for best selection. The Garden Club will also feature a selection of lovely jewelry for sale at very affordable prices! Tickets will be available at the Plant Sale for the upcoming Garden Tour of Rock Hall.

Garden Tour of Rock Hall in celebration of the Garden Club’s 60th Anniversary will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10am-3pm. A unique opportunity to visit fanciful gardens throughout our waterside town. Pick up your tickets/tour maps at the Gazebo on Main St. on Friday evening from 4pm-6pm and Saturday from 9am-2pm.

“How Does Your Garden Grow?” Local Artwork will be featured at the Mainstay throughout the day.

For more information, contact garden.club.rock.hall@gmail.com