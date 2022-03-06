English Teacher Receives Golden Anchor Award

Kent County High School English teacher Michelle Phillips is the February recipient of the Golden Anchor Award.

The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members and groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Phillips was honored with the award at a Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Feb. 14.

This is her first year as an English teacher. Prior to that she was the longtime library and media assistant at the high school.

Phillips was nominated by a fellow teacher, who wrote about her dedication to students and ability to connect with them, helping maintain a positive atmosphere in the high school.

“She genuinely cares about her students and views education as transformative,” Dan Hushion, supervisor of human resources for Kent County Public Schools, read from the nomination letter when announcing the award. “She is more than deserving of this award and we are so thankful that she is now in front of students full time every day and every period.”