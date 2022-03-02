Upcoming Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library has events for all ages from babies to adults!

To support the health and safety of our community and to help limit the spread of Covid-19, space is limited and registration is required for all upcoming programs, including storytime, and masks are currently required in the library for everyone ages 5 and up.

Read Across America Day

Wednesday, March 2 | 5:30pm | Chestertown Branch

Join us for a special evening storytime dedicated to Read Across America Day! Storytime will be followed by a delightful craft. Ages 3 to 8.

KCPL Cares Giveaway

Personal Safety Emergency Pack

Saturday, March 5 | Chestertown

Monday, March 7 | Rock Hall

Tuesday, March 8 | North County

The library is not a standalone organization, it’s a vital part of the community! KCPL Cares is a monthly free giveaway initiative that lets us connect with and support the community in a variety of ways. March giveaway: Personal Safety Emergency Pack.

No registration, first-come, first-served, while supplies last!

LEGO Time

Wednesday, March 9 | 3:30pm | Chestertown

Thursday, March 31 | 4:30pm | North County

It’s time for LEGO fun! Bring your big ideas and join us for an afternoon of building. Ages 5+

Making Soda Bread: A Pizza & Make a Thing Event

Saturday, March 12 | 1pm | Chestertown

Pizza and Make a Thing is a program series for teens where we eat pizza and make a thing.

In March, we’ll be mixing, baking, and enjoying mini soda breads in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! Teens only. Ages 13-17

Mug Cake Madness

Thursday, March 17 | 4:30pm | North County

Join us for Mug Cake Madness to learn how to create a fast and easy festive treat in a mug!

After a live cooking demo, you’ll take home a kit of the dry ingredients you’ll need to get started making your own mug cake right at home. Teens and adults. Ages 13+

Seed Swap

Thursday, March 24 | 3pm | North County

Do you need seeds for your garden? Do you have seeds you could share? Join us for a Seed Swap in celebration of gardening and growing things.

You do not have to bring seeds in order to receive seeds. If you do bring seeds, please be sure that they are labeled with the plant’s name and any other helpful information so that other swappers know what they are getting.

For more information or to register for any of these events, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.