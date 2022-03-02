The Artists’ Gallery Features Sandy Alanko in March

Throughout the month of March, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of their newest exhibitor, Sandy Alanko. Reflecting her love of the natural world, its wildlife and wild places, Sandy continues to find endless inspiration in the salt marshes, fields, woods and harbors that surround her Tilghman Island home. As the month of March coincides with the migration of birds on the Eastern Shore, Sandy has included paintings of birds in this show. Working in watercolor, acrylic, pastel and oil, her paintings have won numerous awards over the years, including the Martha Hudson Award for Excellence in Watercolor, a Best in Show Award in Local Color and the Judges Award of Excellence at a Chesapeake College show.

Sandy has a master’s degree in fine art, studied Renaissance art in Florence, Italy and has taught art in public and private schools for many years, She has also taught at the Academy Art Museum, the Saint Michaels Art League, and currently teaches watercolor painters in her home studio. In addition, Sandy and her husband, Jerry, manage a marine research station off the coast of Belize for the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History for one month a year, where she finds time to teach painting to some of the local Belizeans and visiting scientists.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, March 4th from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit theartistsgalleryctown.com.