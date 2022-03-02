TCFL, AAM to Host “Lost & Found” Talk & Book Signing with Kathryn Schulz

Talbot County Free Library and the Academy Art Museum are joining forces to host author Kathryn Schulz’s “Lost & Found” Talk and Book Signing.

The free event will take place on Friday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at the Academy Art Museum. Though the event is free, registrations for the evening poured in so quickly it is already “sold-out.” Over-flow seats and seats unclaimed by those that pre-registered will become available on the 11th at 5:45 p.m.

Those who end up seated in the over-flow section will watch the event on a large screen and will be able to ask questions of Schulz during the Q&A. All who attend Friday night’s event will have the opportunity to purchase a copy of “Lost & Found” and have it signed by the author. The evening will be moderated by Casey Cep, Talbot County native and acclaimed author of “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.”

Speaking of Schulz and Cep, whom he will introduce on the 11th, library guy Bill Peak said, “It is a privilege granted to few to get to meet and speak with authors whose writing has changed the way we look at the world. The Talbot County Free Library takes great pride in bringing writers of Schulz’s and Cep’s caliber to our community.”

“Lost & Found” examines the period before and after the death of Schulz’s beloved father died, and how she met the woman she would marry. Schulz weaves the stories of those relationships into a meditation upon the experiences of loss and discovery.

The resulting book is part memoir, part guidebook to living in a world that is full of wonder and joy and wretchedness and suffering—a world that always demands both our gratitude and our grief.

A native of Ohio, Schulz is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of “Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error.” She won a National Magazine Award and a Pulitzer Prize for “The Really Big One,” her article about seismic risk in the Pacific Northwest.

“Lost & Found” grew out of “Losing Streak,” a New Yorker story that was anthologized in “The Best American Essays.” She has also appeared in “The Best American Science and Nature Writing,” “The Best American Travel Writing,” and “The Best American Food Writing.” Schulz lives with her family on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“It’s my hope that those attending the event will come away feeling they have experienced something they will remember, and cherish, the rest of their lives,” said Peak.

Books will be available for purchase at the Museum that evening and from other area booksellers. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or www.academyartmusuem.org.

About Talbot County Free Library

It is the mission of the Talbot County Free Library to enrich and renew the lives of the people it serves. There are two locations: The main library in Easton is located at 100 W. Dover St.; and the St. Michael branch is at 106 Fremont St. The Maryland Room in the Easton branch holds a voluminous collection of genealogical resources and historical documents. Services at both locations include the circulation of books, DVDs, and digital devices, as well as free Wi-Fi, public computers, exhibits, and programs for both children and adults. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org. Be sure to like the library on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @Talbotcountyfreelibrary.