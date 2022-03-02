Senior Nation: The Spring Reset Might Start with Boxing

How about trying something new for spring?

My suggestion is boxing! Why? you might ask. Well, in a nutshell, throwing punches in the air is a fun mind-body workout without the risk of head trauma!

Boxing workouts are a combination of bodyweight exercises, speed training, agility, and balance. Boxing engages the entire body, focusing on muscle movement and memory.

As you age, you may find that your motor skills decline, meaning that your hands may not be able to perform tasks with the same accuracy and speed as when you were younger. According to recent studies, this happens due to age-related changes in the structure, function, and biochemistry of the brain. (Silver Sneakers)

Though aerobic exercises of any kind are associated with improved brain functions, boxing is known for improving hand-eye coordination because it involves reaching out to targets in space. This helps in real life by making it easier to respond to information from the world around us…picking something up off the floor or tracking a tennis ball.

All aerobic exercises have a neuroprotective effect that may help prevent cognitive decline and boxing requires you to constantly think. There are basic punches to remember, including their proper form.

Boxing will also help build total body strength because throwing punches starts at the feet. Power is driven through the lower body, up through the core, extending out through the arms. Therefore, you are working the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and glutes to provide a more stable foundation. This improved lower body strength will thus help prevent falls.

The speed and intensity are entirely up to you, a self-paced workout that can even be done in a chair. You just need to make those upper body movements big enough to keep your heart pumping!

Find a boxing class and have fun!

Susan Covey is the Fitness Director at Acts Bayleigh Chase