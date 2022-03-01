WC-ALL Announces Second Learn-at-Lunch in March

For those who have become ever more concerned about America’s growing income inequality, WC-ALL’s March 24th Learn-at-Lunch will give insight into this crisis. Hear from James B. Steele, co-author of “Discussing America: What Went Wrong? The Crisis Deepens.”

In 1992 James Steele and Donald Barlett, both Philadelphia Inquirer reporters, wrote a series of articles that documented how actions taken by Washington and Wall Street were systematically dismantling America’s middle class. This series was expanded into a book which explained why most Americans were losing ground financially. The original book has been updated, now titled “America: What Went Wrong? The Crisis Deepens.” It shows how the destructive trends previously identified have reached crisis proportions and lays out what must be done to restore the American Dream.

James B. Steele is one of America’s most acclaimed journalists, winning virtually every major national reporting award including two Pulitzer Prizes and two National Magazine Awards for work at The Philadelphia Inquirer, TIME, and Vanity Fair. He and Donald Barlett have co-authored nine books, two of which were New York Times bestsellers. He has taught and lectured at major universities and has appeared on many national news programs to discuss his work.

The Learn-at-Lunch features a buffet lunch served at noon, followed by the presentation by James Steele at Washington College’s Hodson Hall. The fee for members is $25 and for non-members $30. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, March 17.

To make a reservation send a check made out to WC-ALL to 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620. Contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 with any questions.