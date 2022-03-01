Upper Shore Aging Brings Senior Volunteer Program to Kent, Caroline, and Talbot

Upper Shore Aging Inc. was the recent recipient of three $75,000 grants from the federal agency, AmeriCorps. Founded in 1975, Upper Shore Aging, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Kent, Caroline, and Talbot counties, operating five senior centers and providing services for over 31,000 seniors each year.

With this new funding, Upper Shore Aging will establish an AmeriCorps Seniors Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in each of the three counties. RSVP is America’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and over.

RSVP will partner with local agencies and recruit and place volunteers with the purpose of meeting critical community needs. Particular emphasis will be placed on the needs of seniors, such as access to care, transportation, social isolation, and food insecurity.

“RSVP will serve a dual purpose” said Mavis Jones, RSVP Director for Kent County. “RSVP will provide a high-quality experience for senior volunteers with opportunities that are tailored to their interests, skills and expertise, while meeting the mission of many organizations that use volunteers”.

“There are many benefits to joining the RSVP network,”saidJones. RSVP will be considered a “one stop shop”, where volunteers looking for opportunities can be matched with organizations looking for volunteers. “It’s a win-win situation”. “Organizations will get the volunteer help that they need, and senio rvolunteers will have the chance to learn new skills, utilize the skills they have and become involved in activities that will benefit the local community”. Other RSVP benefits to the volunteer include volunteer recognition, supplemental automobile and personal liability insurance, and meal and mileage reimbursement while serving.

If you are a local agency looking for volunteers or if you are 55 years and older and are interested in volunteering, consider becoming involved with RSVP. There is no fee to join.

For additional information, call or email:

Mavis Jones, Kent County 410-708-6610/ mjones@uppershoreaging.org

Doris Mason, Talbot County 410 829-3463/ dmason@uppershoreaging.org

Paula Dixon, Caroline County 410 725-4275 / pdixon@uppershoreaging.org

Visit Kent County RSVP Facebook at www.facebook.com/RSVPKentCountyMD/

Website coming soon!