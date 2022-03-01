The Library Guy: A Chat with Kathryn Schulz on Lost and Found

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Library guy Bill Peak speaks with Kathryn Schulz about her new memoir Lost & Found, which tells the story of the grief she experienced when her father died, and the compensating joy she found when she fell in love with Talbot County native Casey Cep, author of Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee. Schulz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer for The New Yorker. Peak believes she’ll almost certainly win a second Pulitzer for Lost & Found.

Kathryn Schulz will be giving a talk and signing books on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6pm at the Academy Art Museum in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library. Free and open to the public.

The event has now reached seating capacity in the main theater, but the Museum will be accommodating additional guests in a seated overflow space with a large projection—first come, first served. Overflow guests will be able to participate in the Q&A, reception, and book signing.

For more information please go here.