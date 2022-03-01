Emmanuel Concert Series Presents an Organ Recital by Bruce Barber

The 28th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presents an organ recital by Bruce Barber, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Bruce J. Barber II serves as Director of Music and Organist at Christ Church Christiana Hundred in Greenfield Delaware. Prior to his work at Christ Church, he served as Director of Cathedral Music of St. James Cathedral, Chicago, Illinois from March 2004 until February 2015, as Canon Precentor & Director of Cathedral Music at the Cathedral Church of St. John, Albuquerque, New Mexico from May 1994 until March of 2004, and as Parish Musician at Christ and Holy Trinity Church, Westport, Connecticut from July 1984 until May 1994.

At Christ Church, he directs the 107-year-old Christ Church Choir, a fully professional ensemble, in music ranging from plainsong to commissioned works. Also, he directs the St. Cecilia Choir of adults, the “parish choir,” which is comprised of parishioners and interested singers and led by a quartet of section leaders from the Christ Church Choir.

As an orchestral musician, Mr. Barber has performed with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, the Florida Symphony Orchestra, the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra, and during his time in Chicago, has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under the direction of such notable maestros as Riccardo Muti, Bernard Haitink, James Conlon, David Zinman, Helmuth Rilling, Semyon Byshkov, Charles Dutoit, and Michael Tilson Thomas.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown