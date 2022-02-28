The Magic of Books at Galena Elementary

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week at a special assembly, kids at Galena Elementary were treated to the magic of books and reading as magician Brian Curry showcased his favorite children’s books while performing magic tricks to engage the students.

The Book Club: The Magic Assembly was sponsored by Chestertown Rotary Club supporting Galena Elementary School One School One Book program, a national nonprofit whose mission is to “create a culture of literacy in every home.”

Curry, who travels from Florida to Vermont with his magic show promoting reading, says that each school engagement is unique and always satisfying. The contagious excitement in the room spoke for itself. Teachers and staff were not immune to being called to the stage to help perform some of Curry’s illusions, and there was a certain glee when physical education teacher Jillian Kinnamon got sprayed with silly string by one of the students.

Each of the four books covered during the Magic Assembly were donated to the school, along with copies of The Mouse and the Motorcycle for each student.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the One School One Book Program, go here.