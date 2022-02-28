Adkins Mystery Monday: What is Popping Up in the Forest Floodplain

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what is popping up in the forest floodplain?
Last week, we asked you about trichomes! Trichomes are the plant hairs that you may find on stems, leaves, and other plant parts. These hairs can serve a variety of functions including: insulating the plant from frost, retaining moisture, and protecting the plant from potential predators. Plant details like trichomes can also help you to properly identify a plant!
