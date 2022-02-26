Spy Emergency Film Recommendation: The Death of Stalin

In these dark early days of the Ukraine War, the Spy’s small sub-committee of film buffs has suggested we send out an emergency film recommendation to our readers that they should watch the 2017 classic The Death of Stalin as an educational suggestion to understand strong Russian men.

While considered by most to be a comedy at the time, it was of the darkest kind. It highlights how the cult of personality of Russian leader Joseph Stalin led to the complete breakdown of reason in running a country. It does not take the viewer long to note the parallels with our newest madman, Vladimir Putin, and his attack on Ukraine.

Available on most streaming services, including Amazon and the Roku Channel.