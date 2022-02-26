On the Right Track: Talbot Arts Affirms Mission and Objectives

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is not exactly breaking news when an nonprofit arts organization comes out of a major mission review and concludes that they are, in fact, on the right track. It’s the kind of positive news story that doesn’t shout headlines. Still, it is important to document, and that’s what the Spy did recently when we talked to Joan Levy a few weeks ago.

Joan is the director of the Talbot Arts Council, a.k.a. Talbot Arts, which is funded with local and state funds to support the arts and arts programming in the County. And due to that fact, they routinely need to look at their mission and assess if it matches the community’s expectations.

Part of that process this year was to proactively seek out feedback by polling arts stockholders and patrons about where Talbot Arts should invest their modest funds for the maximum impact. And to the relief of Joan and her board, this tool confirmed their affirmation to support the County’s smaller arts groups, focusing on diversity, inclusion, and youth education.

The other takeaway from the survey was that the overwhelming responses noted that they receive most, if not all, of their information about the arts through email, social media, and online news portals. That has turned out to be an essential finding for Talbot Arts and the dozens of art organizations and individuals they fund as they seek to build a local audience for their projects.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Talbot Arts, please go here.