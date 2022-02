Enjoy the Sights and Sounds of Winter and Spring at Blackwater NWR

Come experience the changing of the seasons at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) by participating in one of our Guided Birding tours in the winter and spring of 2022. You don’t need to be an expert to enjoy identifying and learning about the many species of birds that inhabit the refuge!

Winter and spring guided birding tours at Blackwater highlight migratory species and the returning spring nesters. You will not want to miss the opportunity to observe and identify our diverse array of feathered friends, from warblers and wading birds to numerous species of waterfowl and raptors, including the bald eagle. Tours on Sunday, February 27, Sunday, March 27, and Sunday, April 24 will be led by Harry Armistead. The tour on Saturday, April 9 will be led by Terry Allen. Participants should meet at the Blackwater NWR Visitor Center at 8:00 a.m. for each tour, which usually lasts 2 to 3 hours. The birding party usually carpools, stopping at various points around the refuge’s Wildlife Drive.

Binoculars and field guides are highly recommended for an enjoyable experience and be sure to dress for the weather! There is no fee or advanced registration for these activities. For further information, please call the Blackwater Visitor Center at 410-228-2677 or visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Blackwater.

Please note that federal COVID protocols are followed, and currently all visitors (age 2 and older) are required to wear a mask inside of federal buildings and in outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Most importantly, stay home if you feel sick and continue to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow CDC guidance on how to protect yourself and others.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.

