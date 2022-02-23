February 21, 2022, A Day That Will Live in Infamy by J.E. Dean

If you think the world will never see another Hitler, think again. If you carefully review the events of the last 24 hours, you will identify elements of deceit, treachery, and ego reminiscent of the German dictator in 1939 and 1940. Monday’s events put the civilized world at a crossroads. Either stop dictator Vladimir Putin, or not. World War II taught us that it is a mistake not to stop unlawful aggression by one nation against another.

Vladimir Putin may be evil, but, like his German role-model, he is not an idiot. The Russian assessed the world environment and chose to throw international law to the winds and brutally invade an independent country. Like Hitler, Putin is indifferent to the lives of thousands, most likely hundreds of thousands who will die as he pursues a delusional vision of “Russian destiny.”

Like other dictators, Putin is unpredictable and undeterred by reason. President Biden, so far, has been approaching the crisis with a clear understanding of Putin’s psyche. Biden has been searching for a strategy that could persuade Putin not to start a wider war. Those efforts include the threat of sanctions that would further undermine a Russian economy that is already anemic. More importantly, Biden and his team are crafting sanctions that will undermine Putin’s Achilles heel—his personal greed and the fortunes of other Russian oligarchs.

Biden is in the process of implementing sanctions, but, unfortunately, the horse is already out of the barn. Putin, after lying about withdrawing troops from Ukraine, was already well into the implementation of a “false flag” operation. Twenty-four hours later Russian troops were marching into Ukraine. The goal is no longer to prevent a war. It is already underway.

President Biden has done a respectable job of assessing the situation in Ukraine, but now faces a second set of challenges. The American public is not ready for a war to fight aggression against a country that most Americans cannot identify on a map. I personally have had people tell me that any engagement in a European military conflict is not “putting America First.” As that idiotic comment translates to the Biden White House, the message is that any American engagement in a war in Ukraine will cost Democrats the control of Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024.

So, there it is. Let me call it Biden’s dilemma. Although some may differ, determining what to do is not a difficult choice. The tragedy of World War II taught us that appeasing Hitler and hoping that his dreams of world domination would never impact America were naïve. Over 400,000 American service members died as a result. Those who ignore History are doomed to repeat it.

America is likely to be presented with a fork in the road of historic proportions in coming days. Do we stand for freedom and national self-determination, or do we retreat into the misguided concept of “America First?” I hope that we choose the former.

Not stopping Putin is granting him a license to engage in further empire building. Unwillingness to recognize and respond to Putin’s treachery also sends a message to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, who is watching how the U.S. and its allies respond to Ukraine. If the U.S. acquiesces to the Russian bullying, it will invite China to engage in its own modern-day imperialism as it “reunifies” with a Taiwan that has been independent since 1949 and has no desire to surrender to China.

That is why it is appropriate to describe February 21, 2022, as a Day of Infamy. But before anyone thinks that Putin’s actions translate into victory, a review of World War II is in order. Hitler (and Hirohito) may have started the war, but the U.S., Britain and the allies prevailed. Evil was defeated in World War II.

Stopping Putin now, one way or another, is our best means of preventing further bloodshed in Ukraine and a larger war. We are closer to a World War III today than at any point in the last 30 years.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant writing on politics, government, birds, and other subjects.