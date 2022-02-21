Middle School Musicians Make All Shore Honor Band

Three young musicians at Kent County Middle School earned spots in the Eastern Shore Band Directors Association All ShoreHonor Band this month.

KCMS Trojan Band members Sophie Cousineau, Sebastian Cousineau and Björn Birkmire earned seats in the All ShoreHonor Band following an audition at Colonel Richardson High School in Caroline County on Saturday, Feb. 5.

“This is a great achievement for our Trojan band members and I am honored to be their band director,” said Troy Stuppart, the KCMS band teacher.

Sophie Cousineau, who plays alto saxophone, auditioned so well, she placed first chair in her section. Sebastian Cousineau plays trumpet and Birkmire is a trombonist.

All three are seventh-graders.

It will be two days of rehearsals culminating in an afternoon performance when the All ShoreHonor Band gets together Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 at Easton High School.

There will be rehearsals Friday afternoon and evening and again Saturday morning, with a banquet to follow. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.