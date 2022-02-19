U.S. National Celtic Fiddle Champion Jamie Laval at the Mainstay

The Mainstay, Rock Hall Maryland’s 25-year old non-profit music venue, is excited to present nationally-recognized master fiddler Jamie Laval for a concert of Celtic music and storytelling on Friday, March 11th at 8 p.m, just days before the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Laval’s masterful playing weaves through Gaelic love songs, rousing peasant dances, jigs, and reels, all interspersed with mythic tales from the Celtic world. Dubbed “One of the hottest fiddlers out there,” (Asheville Citizen-Times), Laval has appeared on the NBC Today Show, performed on Dave Matthews’ platinum album Some Devil, and gave a private performance for Her Majesty the Queen. Laval’s album, Murmurs and Drones, won the popular vote for “Best World Traditional Album” in the Independent Music Awards.

In 2002 Laval won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship which helped launch his touring career. He performs over 100 engagements per year throughout the U.S. and Britain. Keenly devoted to the role of the arts in our lives, Jamie has presented a TEDx Talk on the value of the arts in our community. Visit his website: www.JamieLaval.com for artist’s highlight videos.

Joining Jamie is vocalist Amber Rose, whose voice evokes a fairytale quality in ancient airs and ballads. An exhilarating young artist on the rise, Ms. Rose is making a splash across genres. Equally at home performing folk music styles, opera, oratorio, and musical theatre, her repertoire spans from renaissance to contemporary.

Also on the program will be Celtic Harpist Rachel Clemente. Rachel studied Celtic harp (a different instrument than the large concert harp) at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. Since returning to the U.S., she has received numerous accolades including winner of U.S. National Scottish Harp Championship and winner of Princess Margaret of the Isles Clàrsach (Celtic harp) Competition. She collaborates regularly with fiddler Jamie Laval, and is a full-time teacher of harp in Brattleboro, VT.

Advance tickets for this special concert are $20 when purchased on the mainstayrockhall.org website. Tickets reserved by phone — (410) 639-0331 — and/ or picked up on the date of the concert are $25. Doors open at 7:15 pm and the show begins at 8:00pm.

The Mainstays COVID policy of requiring proof of vaccination for all in attendance and masks worn during the performance remain in effect at the time of this release but are subject to change.

The Mainstay’s live music offerings are made possible in part with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.