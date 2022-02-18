Minary’s Dream Comes True

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A celebration took place on Valentine’s Day at Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc., and it was a lot more than paper hearts.

The non-profit service organization, noted for its Food for the Elderly program, has taken full ownership of the former American Legion Post property. It can now continue to engage in its mission “to transform the lives of youth, families, and communities through education, resource development, and community engagement.”

The dream began two years ago when Paul Tue, Doncella Wilson, and Arlene Lee surveyed the American Legion with the hope of working out an arrangement with the organization to use the facility as a platform to continue their Food for the Elderly program during the pandemic.

But what Doncella Wilson saw in the two-story building and property was an even more valuable opportunity—a home for a non-profit that could have a long-term impact on the community’s needs.

That’s when she and Paul Tue co-founded Minary’s Dream Alliance, a name that paid homage to Wilson’s two grandmothers, Minnie and Mary, woman who worked hard for little in the Chesapeake seafood industry and left a legacy of resiliency and dedication to providing for their families.

The quest to own the property—encouraged by the American Legion whose membership had waned over the decades—soon attracted key local support. Arlene Lee helped with contractual work, a Board was founded, and an anonymous angel donor stepped up, contributing $500,000 to help secure the negotiation. Further fundraising efforts secured the property and raised enough money to move forward with their projects.

The angel donor was revealed Monday night as Robert Fordi of the Fordi Family Foundation Inc., a private grantmaking foundation in Annapolis with roots in Kent County.

Overcoming zoning challenges for land-use of the property this past year, and Covid restrictions, MDA continued its efforts and programs to serve the five contiguous counties with its annual Christmas Toy Drive, Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, lunches for first responders, its Feed the Elderly program and recently partnered with Washington College’s Chesapeake Heartland innovative learning program developed to explore the rich traditions of Kent County’s African American music, culture, and history.

On Monday night, MLB, its founders Doncella Wilson and Paul Tue, the Board, and its many partners celebrated the property acquisition with a gala dinner, blessings, songs, and gratitude.

MLD Board members include: Andrea Seals (President), Robert Thomas Sr. (Vice President), Christalyn Grandison (Treasurer), Mary Jordan (Secretary). Myra Butler, Tory Brown, Philip Dutton, Rani Gutting, Dr. Benjamin Kohl Jr., Arlene Lee, Garvin Potts, Kita Sorrell and Alana Fithian Wilson.

Justinian Dispenza’s Andover Media recorded the highlights we share with you. To find out more about Minary’s Dream Alliance, go here.

