What to Make of Vladimir Putin? By J.E. Dean

The Spy’s editorial policies prevent me from telling you what I really think about Vladimir Putin, but you can guess. I spent a good part of Monday watching news reports indicating that the Russian invasion will take place today, Wednesday, February 16. The reports were incomplete in that an exact time for the war to start was not given.

I am more worried than many of my associates are. I fear a regional war, with Ukraine being the spark that starts a broader conflict, just like the shooting of Archduke Franz Ferdinand triggered World War I. I also worry that the U.S. and our European allies will not stop Putin, just like Neville Chamberlin signing the Munich Agreement in 1938, in a failed attempt to appease Hitler in the hopes of preventing war.

Does anyone know what the U.S. should do in response to Russia’s blatant aggression? I don’t. And I fear President Biden and the European allies might not either because nobody can figure out with certainty why Putin would start the war.

The speculation I’ve heard—and I have yet to hear any responsible foreign policy expert claim to “know” what Putin’s up to—is that Putin is trying to put the old Soviet empire back together. I’ve also heard that he believes Ukraine is historically part of Russia. Still others claim that Putin’s “military triumph” (Putin’s thinking, nobody else’s) would get him the respect he seeks from the West.

The only thing that seems certain is that Putin is a sick man. President Biden may have gotten it right when, in 2011, he met with Putin and told him, “Mr. Prime Minister, I’m looking into your eyes, and I don’t think you have a soul.” Curiously, Putin agreed with Biden and told him, “We understand one another.”

I suspect that Biden remembers that conversation as he prepares for a U.S. response to the increasingly likely invasion. The biggest challenge in deciding how to respond is figuring out how to deal with a pathological, soulless, former KGB agent.

For what it’s worth, I approve of Biden’s response to date. The president has told Putin, unambiguously, that there will be a forceful and immediate response. He’s also repositioned American military forces to signal his seriousness to Putin. Although nothing is certain with Putin, the message is that if you attack U.S. forces, we will fight back. The other part of the message is the more persuasive one—that we will diplomatically and economically isolate you if you invade.

I hope Putin backs down, but success at preventing a war may depend on China. It was chilling to see China’s Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and Putin bonding at the Olympic Games. China now supports Putin’s anti-NATO policies. In exchange, Russia is expected to reiterate its support for China’s claim to Taiwan.

Ironically, Putin attended the games even though, officially, Russia does not have an official delegation of athletes. Russia was banned from the Olympics after being caught for “state doping.” That incident tells you a lot about Russia and Putin—Rules don’t matter. Winning does.

A week from now the U.S. could be involved in a world crisis that will make us forget inflation, the border crisis, and other domestic issues. Those issues could pale in comparison to a renewed (hopefully) cold war with Russia.

We should be worried. We must hope that Biden and his advisors find a way to persuade Putin to withdraw his forces and convince him that there are better ways to make Russia great again. That will be a tall order because, other than its military, Russia is a mess. It has a troubled economy, its population is declining, and corruption is widespread.

What do corrupt leaders do when backed into a corner? They change the subject. Is Putin trying to maintain his hold on power by creating a distraction? I don’t know. Let’s hope President Biden does.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant writing on politics, government, birds, and other subjects.