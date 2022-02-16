ShoreRivers Calls for Summer 2022 Internship Applicants

ShoreRivers is accepting applications for four paid summer internships: one position based in the Easton office is open to the public, and three positions based in the Chestertown and Galena offices are open to Washington College students. Internships feature a variety of activities including restoration, water quality monitoring, outreach, enforcement, and education. Interns will gain experience and training in scientific water quality monitoring equipment and protocols, complete a Maryland boater safety certification, become familiar with handling a boat, and gain many other skills and professional experiences. All internships run for ten weeks between May and August and provide $5,000 in compensation.

Photo: Emma Macturk, a 2021 ShoreRivers and Washington College intern, processes bacteria samples with Chester Riverkeeper Annie Richards and Sassafras Riverkeeper Zack Kelleher. Photo credit: Annie Richards

The Elizabeth Brown Memorial Fund at ShoreRivers supports the Easton-based internship program. Programmatic work for this internship will be conducted primarily in the Choptank, Miles, and Wye River watersheds, with some travel throughout the entire ShoreRivers region.

Erin Stubbs, ShoreRivers’ 2021 Elizabeth Brown Memorial intern, said, “Interning with ShoreRivers was an unforgettable experience. It opened my eyes to some of the undiscovered wonders of the Eastern Shore. Although I’ve lived here all my life, I haven’t had the opportunity to explore and uncover the best parts of the Shore. ShoreRivers not only gave me this opportunity, but allowed me to promote healthy waterways while working with some of the most dedicated people.

“During my time there,” Stubbs continued, “I gained valuable knowledge and environmental/policy experience, met wonderful people, and helped to preserve my home waterways. In addition, this internship has given me the personal and professional development to secure a study-abroad internship at the Rediscovery Centre in Dublin, Ireland. I am furthering my knowledge on how to help the environment in a business, research, communications, and policy role surrounding a circular economy in Europe.”

Applicants for the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Internship should be a rising college junior or senior, or recent college graduate. Degrees in Biology, Environmental Science, or related fields are encouraged. Please send a resume and cover letter to Ann Frock, Office Manager, at afrock@shorerivers.org by February 28. Interviews will be conducted by Zoom in February and March and an intern will be selected and notified no later than March 15.

Three other internship positions are offered through a partnership with the Washington College Center for Environment & Society, and are based in Chestertown, Maryland. This opportunity is open to rising juniors or seniors at Washington College, as well as recent graduates.

“I loved working at ShoreRivers, and was able to learn from and work with a variety of departments during my summer to give me a glimpse into multiple areas of nonprofit restoration work,” said Emma Macturk, who participated in the ShoreRivers and Washington College internship program in 2021. “One of my favorite activities was working with the Choptank Riverkeeper, Education Department, and volunteers on Oyster Reef Ball Builds. Building oyster reef balls with community members was a great way to connect them with their river and encourage stewardship and pride in it.”

Current Washington College students should apply for these three Washington College Center for Environment & Society internships through JobX no later than February 18. Recent graduates can apply by sending a cover letter and resume to Jamie Frees Miller, Center Coordinator at jfrees2@washcoll.edu. Interviews will be conducted in February and March and an intern will be selected and notified no later than March 18. Interns will be compensated $5,000 and campus housing can be arranged.

Applicants are encouraged to visit shorerivers.org prior to applying to learn more about the organization’s programs.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org