Choptank Health, Preston Motor Group Bring Mobile Primary Healthcare Unit to Mid-Shore

Choptank Community Health System has added a new mobile primary healthcare unit to its offering, made possible in part through a partnership with Preston Motor Group.

In addition to grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration, Preston Motor Group helped support the purchase of a Ford Transit cargo van for Choptank Health to deliver mobile healthcare to its patients. TechOps Specialty Vehicles, of Stevensville Md. outfitted the unit for medical and dental health care services.SoundFx of Lewes and Bridgeville, Del. upgraded the van with vinyl graphics to make it more identifiable while out in the community.

“We’re very grateful to have community-focused partners like Preston Motor Group,” said Choptank Community Health CEO Sara Rich. “We are proud to support local businesses, and these partners help us to provide accessible health care for all.”

“Helping Choptank Health provide healthcare to people in our rural communities is important,” said Preston Motor Group President and CEO David Wilson, Jr. “We’re glad to have the opportunity to support their work in this meaningful way.”

“The mobile unit provides us with the capability to truly meet our patients where they are,” said Rich, “the unit will travel across the Mid-Shore communities. For example, during the school year, the mobile unit will provide school-based medical and dental services. This summer the unit will provide a platform for Choptank Health’s migrant program team to visit various farms, agricultural nurseries, and crab houses across the Shore.”

Rich says other mobile healthcare providers on the Mid-Shore include Caroline County Health Department’s mobile behavioral health and addiction treatment unit, and the mobile COVID-19 testing vans of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and the Dorchester County Health Department.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.