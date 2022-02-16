Bayside HOYAS: Nine Years of Service with John Queen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Celebrating its ninth year, Bayside HOYAS co-founder and President John Queen wants to see the youth organization expand its influence beyond the traditional high-school demographic by including college-age students.

Queen says that a more effective approach to the HOYAS’ mission—without losing track of its fundamental initiative to work with secondary school-age youth and young adults—includes working with college-age youth. To that end, HOYAS has formed a relationship with Washington College’s Student Government. This partnership has resulted in events like last September’s long-established “Club Fair,” where the Town and College communities showcased opportunities for student involvement on and off-campus.

These days, Queen wants to see HOYAS as an ongoing resource for youth who have been involved in the program but have cycled out of it while adding support for young adult-age students for the four years of their college learning experience. Pointing toward the successes in athletics and careers of former HOYAS members, Queen sees the value of an expanded HOYAS mission.

Here, John Queen talks about how HOYAS has evolved over the last nine years and where he’d like to see it go.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more about Bayside HOYAS, go here.