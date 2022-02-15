CBMM to Host Nameboard Basics Workshop

On Saturday & Sunday, March 19–20, from 10am–4pm, experienced woodworkers and beginners alike are invited to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to learn the basics of nameboard carving.

CBMM’s Shipyard Programs Manager Jennifer Kuhn will host the workshop, giving participants an introduction to the skills necessary to hand-carve their very own nameboard. Registration is required, and participants must be 16 or older, unless accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and water, and to wear closed toe shoes. For more details and to register, go to bit.ly/NameboardBasics.

The registration fee—which includes tools and materials—for the program is $135, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members.CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.