Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Tree has a Bumpy Bark?

Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Valentine’s Day! Today’s mystery has a sweet name to it. Do you know what native tree has this bumpy bark on young growth?

Last week, we asked you about raccoon tracks! Raccoon tracks show five toes that may connect to the palm pad. The track is usually slightly asymmetrical and the palm pad has a “C” shape to it. If you are struggling with the print itself, it also helps to look at the walking pattern. Raccoons have a characteristic double print pattern, where the back foot tends to land next to the opposite front foot, leaving two foot patterns right next to each other.

