Report from Annapolis – Report 4 by Laura Price

The last day to beat the deadline for bill introduction for the Legislature was this past Friday. There was a huge rush to get them all submitted without having to go through the “rules” committee if introduced late. MACo’s policy staff continues to be hard at work reviewing them all. The Senate has now introduced 911 bills and the House 1386 bills; clearly the avalanche has continued! Our Legislative Committee considered 41 new bills this week, which prompted engaging and thoughtful discussion amongst our membership. As we always do, we listened to one another and the recommendations of our staff to come to agreements that are in the best interests of our counties and that we could all support.

HB677 “Homestead Property Tax Credit – Portability of Value to New Dwelling” is back again this year in a slightly different form. You may wonder what is the homestead tax credit? It was designed to help homeowners deal with assessment increases, making it more affordable to stay in your home. But that home must be your principal place of residence and not a secondary home. The law requires each county in the State to limit the annual increase to between 0% and 10%. In Talbot County, our credit is set at zero, meaning even if your assessment goes up, you will see a line item on your bill with a credit in the exact amount of any assessment increase.

This bill proposes to make it transferable to another property with a credit of up to $25,000, if you sell and purchase a new dwelling within three years. This completely defeats the purpose behind the original concept, which is to keep people in their current homes, so higher assessments don’t price them out.

If we want to incentivize people to purchase a new property, we shouldn’t do it by hijacking the homestead credit. A different type of tax credit should be considered. As I mentioned last week, a county only has two main forms of revenue, income and property tax. For the State to decide who does and does not qualify for tax incentives, which would have a negative impact on our local revenues, without county government input is highly problematic.

Another interesting bill that we considered was SB567, “Property Tax – Agricultural Use Assessment – Improvements.” Most would agree that we want to support agriculture and retain as much of that beautiful land in farming related activities. Those properties are taxed at a far lower real property rate of about ten cents. Business personal property, such as equipment or structures, is a business owned asset, That tax is imposed and collected by the local government.

Activities, such as wineries, breweries, and event venues have been added to farms, which absolutely does help make them sustainable. We support that. However, they are not necessarily using products that are grown on the land. This bill is aiming to tax the business equipment or structures at the much lower agricultural property tax rate. The machinery to make the wine or the structure to host the wedding are new activities. This could create an incentive for a brewery, etc, to locate on agricultural land instead of a more urban area. In order to keep the playing field level for all businesses, they should be taxed the same rate.

Here in Talbot County, I think about St. Michaels, which has a winery, a brewery and a distillery, all on the main street of town. We also have wineries on some farms in the area. Shouldn’t all of those businesses pay taxes on their equipment at the same rate?

Let’s talk about a few that are much easier to digest. HB598 / SB540, “Higher Education Transfer Platform – Transfer with Success Act” would require each community college and four-year institution that receives State funds to make it easier to transfer credits. The platform would allow students and advisors to determine if a course will transfer from any community college to any 4–year institution and provide recommended courses for specific programs of study. More and more of our high school graduates are trying to save money and are opting to start their college education closer to home and utilizing our wonderful community colleges. This bill would help ensure the courses they take are well-chosen and transferrable, if and when they continue on to complete their 4-year degree.

Maybe the easiest bill to support all week was HB633, “Accountability and Implementation Board Membership.” The topic of Kirwan is a big one and I wrote about it extensively in 2020. (Feb 26 and March 9) It is the massive reform bill that increased education funding in the State of Maryland. With that change, it did require an oversight board to make sure it would be properly implemented. Unfortunately, membership was not representative of the whole state. It had only 7 members and left out many rural areas and even one large jurisdiction. This bill proposes expanding to 11 members. One each must be from the Eastern Shore, Western Maryland and Southern Maryland. Additionally, one member from each of the five most populous counties. This is a good bill and MACo was happy to lend its support

On another note, a positive development in Annapolis, is that the Senate has decided to move to in-person committee hearings starting on Monday, February 14th. This is good news, since having the legislators hear testimony face to face can be so much more effective than virtual.

MACo will likely have another couple of weeks of bills to review and report on. Then we will watch to see how each committee votes, see what amendments were made, and see which ones will move on to full votes in each respective house before crossing over. We are in the thick of it, so please consider lending your voice to the testimony, as all of these bills will have an impact to each of our counties.

Laura Everngam-Price is President of the Executive Board of Directors of Maryland Association of Counties, former chair and current member of Budget and Tax, member of MACo’s Initiative subcommittee, Talbot’s legislative liaison and member of the Talbot County Council.