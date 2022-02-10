UM Shore Regional Health Rehab Services Welcomes New Team Members

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services recently welcomed two new staff members, Janice Cortis, OTR-L, and Emily Hawkins, DPT.

Cortis, who is certified by the American Occupational Therapy Association, provides treatment for children and adult patients at two locations, UM Shore Rehab at Queenstown and Denton. She has many years of experience as an occupational therapist in Michigan and Arizona as well as Maryland, and in diverse settings, including home health, acute care, community re-entry, long term care and outpatient care. Her specialty is in traumatic brain injury.

Cortis earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and has published in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy.

Physical Therapist Emily Hawkins recently joined the inpatient rehab team at the Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation (RCAR) at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. While pursuing her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Hawkins completed clinical rotations at RCAR and the Balance Center at Shore Rehabilitation at Cambridge. Prior to enrolling in doctoral studies, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Salisbury University.

Hawkins’ special interests include working with older adults and with patients in rehabilitation for neurological disorders such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“We are really pleased to add these two outstanding rehab professionals to our team,” said Erin Scheele, MHA, MA CCC-SLP, Director of Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services for UM Shore Regional Health. “Our rehab patients will benefit from their dedication and expertise.”

More information about inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services provided by UM Shore Regional Health may be found online at https://www.umshoreregional.org/health-services/rehabilitation

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.