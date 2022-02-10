KCPS Education Foundation Seeks Board Members

The Kent County Board of Education is moving forward with establishing a charitable foundation to help raise funds for schools.

The Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation is seeking board members from diverse backgrounds who have a passion for public education and would offer a wide base of knowledge.

The board will provide oversight on the management of the foundation and donations.

Anyone interested in serving on the foundation board should contact Dan Divilio, public relations and communications specialist for Kent County Public Schools, at 410-778-7172 or ddivilio@kent.k12.md.us.