Brian Wachter Hired for Earth Data’s SWIFT® Project

Earth Data recently announced the hiring of Brian Wachter of Williamsburg, Virginia as hydrogeologist and project manager of its Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) recharge and monitoring well services project with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HSRD). The company which provides field-oriented water resources and geospatial consulting services using high-tech tools to collect, analyze, manage, and distribute data in sophisticated ways, was recently awarded the biggest contract of its 46-year history. This project is thought to be one of the largest drilling projects in the United States.

Wachter was previously field team leader, author, and project manager with CH2M HILL/JACOBS in Virginia Beach, Virginia working for the last three years on HRSD’s SWIFT test well program. Initially, he will be working on the James River Treatment Plant site in Newport News, VA and Nansemond site in Suffolk, Virginia.

Photo: Brian Wachter of Williamsburg, Virginia, project manager and hydrogeologist for Earth Data

“It is important to have reliable drinking water. Working on these water resource projects, we are dealing with deeper wells reaching productive aquifers which can meet the high demand for water in this region,” Wachter states.

He completed his bachelor of science degree in environmental geology from the College of William and Mary and his master of science degree in hydrogeology from the University of Kansas. As a registered professional geologist (P.G.), he holds a HAZWOPER certification for workplace safety.

“It has been a good experience to work for a smaller company like Earth Data,” Wachter adds.

Mark Williams, CEO for Earth Data, comments, “We are thrilled to have some of Brian’s knowledge and experience on this project with us. He is already familiar with the James River and Nansemond sites and this gives us an advantage as we move forward. Earth Data’s team is a dynamic group of qualified water resource engineers, hydrogeologists, geologists, soil scientists, GIS/LiDAR specialists, licensed well drillers, and field technicians.”

The SWIFT project includes planning services, design services, contract administration, geophysical logging services, and field engineering and testing services for approximately 65 recharge wells and 30 monitoring wells. The Southeastern Virginia-based project is expected to last up to 12 years and will ultimately recharge the Potomac Aquifer with up to 100 million gallons per day of SWIFT Water®—wastewater treated to meet drinking water standards and be compatible with the characteristics of the aquifer.

