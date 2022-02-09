Emily Welsh Named Nursing Coordinator of the Mobile Wellness Team at UM SMC

Emily Welsh, BSN, RN, has been named Nursing Coordinator of the Mobile Wellness Team based at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The Mobile Wellness Team collaborates with community partners to bring health care access and support services to Kent County residents in their home and community settings.

A 10-year veteran of the UM Shore Regional Health nursing team in Chestertown, Welshspent the past five years as a staff nurse/case manager for UM Chester River Home Care, helping patients transition successfully from hospital care to their home settings. Previously, she served the Chestertown hospital as a circulating nurse in the Operating Room, and also as a staff nurse on the Medical-Surgical unit.

In 2014, Welsh was honored as recipient of the Margaret Ann Gary Award for Nursing Excellence by the medical staff of UM SMC Chestertown in recognition of her outstanding bedside nursing care, dedication, professionalism, knowledge of best practices and passion for nursing.

Her background also includes experience in education leadership. For five years, Welsh served as educator and manager at Echo Hill Outdoor School in Worton, Maryland, where she created and implemented outdoor activities for children, adolescents, college students and adults.

Welsh recently completed her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Western Governors University. She earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Chesapeake College Macqueen Gibbs Willis Nursing Program, where she served as president of the Chesapeake College Student Nursing Organization and graduated as valedictorian of her class. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Psychology and a minor in environmental science from Penn State University.

The Mobile Wellness Team is now scheduling visits to trusted community sites throughout the region, including churches, firehouses, residential care facilities, social and nonprofit organizations, and more. To schedule a visit or learn more about the Mobile Wellness Team call 410-822-1000, ext. 5080.

