Rare Concert Features Pianist Stephanie LaMotte

The Mainstay at Rock Hall presents “First Friday with Joe Holt,” hosting virtuoso pianist Stephanie LaMotte, on Friday, March 4th at 8:00 PM. This fun, entertaining evening will combine the best of classical music and jazz improvisation with playful duets and solos reminiscent of Victor Borge.

Stephanie LaMotte’s talent on the piano was recognized when she began lessons at age 5. She became the first pre-teen student ever accepted for private instruction by renowned Japanese pianist and professor Aiko Onishi of San Jose State University. To earn the honor, she had to learn Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu in only six weeks. Successful, she continued studying under Onishi, eventually earning her degree in piano performance.

Stephanie settled in Oregon, establishing an extensive musical career spanning three decades. While in Oregon, she earned a Master’s degree in Music, won the Portland Mu Phi Epsilon Piano Competition, and was the featured soloist with the Willamette Falls Symphony, performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto.

In 2016, Stephanie was chosen from an international field of competitors as a pianist for the prestigious Tuscia Opera Festival in Italy and in 2017 was added to their faculty. In late 2017, Stephanie left Oregon for Chestertown. The local media noted she was “leaving Central Oregon’s musical culture appreciably improved through her talent and influence.” They also added, “She has made contributions through her prodigious skill and upbeat attitude. Those who have worked with Stephanie in Central Oregon know that their loss will certainly be Chestertown’s gain.” It certainly was, as she brought her talent to the local stage, playing for Sweeney Todd in 2018 and presenting Beethoven’s 33 Variations in 2019.

The Mainstay’s new “First Friday with Joe Holt” series is hosted by pianist and local favorite Joe Holt. The concert will entertain listeners with the creative interplay of jazz and classical music performed by LaMotte and Holt, along with an exhilarating performance of the first movement of the Grieg Piano Concerto. Come enjoy Schubert, Chopin and Gershwin, along with Joplin, McKenna and more during this special event. Tickets are available at www.mainstayrockhall.org or by calling 410-639-9133. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N. Main Street in Rock Hall.