Adkins Arboretum Offer 2022 Botanical Art Program Series

Adkins Arboretum has announced a series of botanical art programs taught by artists Lee D’Zmura, Anna Harding and Kelly Sverduk. Through drawing and painting, the series engages both beginning and experienced artists in capturing the details of the natural world. Programs include:

Botanical Art Open Studio

Second Friday of the month, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

A class for people who have previously studied and created botanical art at any level, the Open Studio with Anna Harding provides an opportunity to work in the presence of others who are working on a piece or are ready to begin a new project. Critique and guidance are offered, and a new topic or technique will be presented during each session.

Botanical Drawing I

Fri., Feb. 18 and 25, March 4, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Led by Lee D’Zmura, this introduction to botanical drawing focuses on developing the skills and techniques needed to capture the essence of flowers, fruits, pods and leaves. Each student will produce a detailed botanical study in pencil.

Illustrated Phenology Wheel

Fri., April 1 and 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

A circular calendar used for recording observations of the natural world, a phenology wheel can focus on a particular area or chart the growth and habits of plants and animals throughout the year. Participants will complete a sample wheel with instructor Kelly Sverduk and then set up a fresh one to complete in the months ahead.

Introduction to Watercolor

Fri., April 22 and 29, May 20 and 27, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Water is a versatile and expressive medium but can be intimidating at first. This class with Kelly Sverduk will focus on proper technique: brush handling, control of water, mixing colors using a limited palette and achieving gradients and textures with washes and layering.

Botanical Drawing II

Fri., Sept 30, Oct. 7, 21 and 28, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

In drawing, light and shade communicate the three-dimensionality of a plant, with highlights and shadows introducing depth and form. This series taught by Lee D’Zmura emphasizes the principles of light and shadow and techniques for adding tonal shading to graphite drawing. Prerequisite: Botanical Drawing I.

Watercolor Wreath

Fri., Nov. 18, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Paint a decorative watercolor wreath featuring some of the Arboretum’s evergreens. This workshop with Kelly Sverduk will cover some watercolor basics, so it is suitable both for students who may be new to watercolor and those with more experience.

Program fees vary. Enrollment is limited, and advance registration is required. Materials lists will be made available for all participants in advance of the class. Register at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

D’Zmura is an award-winning botanical artist whose experience as a landscape architect enriches her watercolors. An artist with work in collections throughout the country, she earned her certificate in botanical art from the Brookside Gardens School of Botanical Art and Illustration. She maintains a studio in St. Michaels, Md., where she draws inspiration from her neighbors’ gardens and from the native wildflowers of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Harding has studied botanical art with teachers around the country and works on paper and drafting film with colored pencils and graphite. She maintains a studio at her kitchen table.

Sverduk specializes in watercolor and is passionate about making and teaching art. With a background in both art and natural sciences, she finds the field of botanical illustration to perfectly mesh her interests. Sverduk holds a B.A. in studio art from Messiah College and a certificate in botanical art from the Brookside Gardens School of Botanical Art and Illustration. She lives with her family in Greenwood, Del.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.