COVID-19 Feb. 7 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 9.96% and its case rate is 25.00 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 965,328, an increase of 772 in the past 24 hours.

• In the past 24 hours, 21 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,486.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 6.12%, down 0.04 percentage points from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 1,153, up 10 from yesterday.