Adkins Mystery Monday: What are These Less Common Tracks?

Happy Mystery Monday! We had so much fun with the tracks in the snow last week, so here’s another one! These tracks are less common and were found near the floodplain in the woods — do you know who they belong to?

Last week, we asked you about bird tracks! These tracks were likely from a sparrow. At the Arboretum, we have flocks of dark-eyed juncos and white-throated sparrows foraging for insects and seeds. Overwintering birds are just one of many reasons to delay your garden clean up and cutting back until early spring. Insects, birds, and small mammals rely on this cover for protection from the weather and predators.

